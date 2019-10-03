Ribbon-cutting ceremony for expanded downtown Knoxville parking garage Thursday

City officials will gather Thursday to celebrate the completion of an expansion project at one of the parking garages in downtown Knoxville.

Located behind the regal riviera in downtown Knoxville, the State Street parking garage underwent $11 million expansion that added 570 new parking spaces downtown.

The expansion brings the total number of vehicles that can be accommodated in the State Street garage to 1,600.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday just outside the new portion of the garage.