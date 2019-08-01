Ribbon-cutting to celebrate $6.5 million renovation at Inskip Elementary

Inskip Elementary is celebrating the conclusion of a $6.5 million dollar renovation and expansion project.

Inskip Elementary in Knoxville is inviting everyone to their official ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The project features a 29,000 square foot addition that includes 12 classrooms, an administrative office suite, a media center, an art room, a music room, a teacher work area and an expansion of the cafeteria.

The ceremony kicks off at 4 p.m. followed immediately after by their back to school bash for their students and families begins.

Enrolled kids can bring a postcard to receive free school supplies. They’re also offering free haircuts for students.