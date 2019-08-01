WATE 6 FOCUS /
WATE 6 On Your Side is your official back to school station.

Ribbon-cutting to celebrate $6.5 million renovation at Inskip Elementary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Inskip Elementary is celebrating the conclusion of a $6.5 million dollar renovation and expansion project.

Inskip Elementary in Knoxville is inviting everyone to their official ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The project features a 29,000 square foot addition that includes 12 classrooms, an administrative office suite, a media center, an art room, a music room, a teacher work area and an expansion of the cafeteria.

The ceremony kicks off at 4 p.m. followed immediately after by their back to school bash for their students and families begins.

Enrolled kids can bring a postcard to receive free school supplies. They’re also offering free haircuts for students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter