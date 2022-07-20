ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — Richy Kreme Donuts announced its preparation for the new upcoming store in Knoxville after being in Maryville for 74 years.

Richy Kreme Donuts has been a staple for the Maryville community since its founding in 1948 by Marion Richardson according to the company.

The new owners purchased Richy Kreme Donuts in 2021 and decided to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.” To help them complete this goal, their opening a new location in the Rocky Hill community of Knoxville.

“We cannot wait to be a part of this community and to share our donuts with all of Knoxville,” said Richy Kreme’s Facebook post.

Although the owners are excited about expanding their business, they will not share an opening date yet.

“For now, we are not sharing an opening date, and we know it’s frustrating. But, it has to be just right for us to open. Trust us, it’s going to be worth it,” Richy Kreme’s post said.

Over the next few weeks, as they prepare to open, they will be hosting donut giveaways and sharing heartfelt stories about Richy Kreme Donuts on their Facebook page. They will also be posting updates about the new location there.