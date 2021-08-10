Rideshare driver arrested after violent attack on country singer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lyft driver accused of attacking and injuring a country music singer during a ride earlier this year has been arrested.

Metro police issued an alert Monday night for that driver, identified as 46-year-old Albert Boakye, and said he was wanted for the attack on the morning of June 26.

Albert Boakye (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Online court records show Boakye was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault.

A warrant states country singer, Clare Dunn was picked up by Boakye, a Lyft driver, around 12:30 a.m. on June 26 from First Avenue North in downtown Nashville for a ride to her residence.

When the driver missed the turn to her street, Dunn said she alerted the driver, who became angry and pulled over near Highway 70 South.

The police report states Boakye got out of the rideshare vehicle, opened the passenger side door, then grabbed Dunn by her shirt and pulled her from the car.

He then grabbed Dunn by the neck, threw her to the ground in a ditch and drove off, according to investigators.

Clare Dunn (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Dunn suffered cuts and bruises to her hand and face as a result of the attack, she said.

Police said Dunn provided a photo of Boakye and the trip information from the Lyft app, allowing officers to identify and locate the driver involved.

A bond for Boakye has not been set, as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.