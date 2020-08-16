AMARILLO, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, music superstar Rihanna visited the Cadillac Ranch tourist attraction in Amarillo, Texas, and stirred conversation on social media after leaving behind a message for President Donald Trump.
At the ranch, which is known for featuring 10 Cadillac vehicles “buried nose-down in a field as the same angle as the Cheops Pyramid” the singer spray painted two words, one of which was Trump’s last name — the other was an “F”-word expletive.
In the Instagram post where she shared the photo, the singer of hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” left the caption “art.”, in addition to a hashtag reading “81 days.” The hashtag appears to allude to the date of the November Presidential Election.
The message was met with both support and disapproval online, with Ronny Jackson, an ex-White House doctor who recently won in the Texas House Republican Primary, tweeting: “Painting “F**k Trump” at Cadillac Ranch isn’t “art,” @rihanna, it’s total disrespect to our country.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749
- Bearden High School Football delayed for 2 weeks, according to KCS
- Rihanna visits Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, leaves anti-Trump message on vehicle
- Sam McKenzie talks about his primary and the fall election
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases