KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Property Crimes Unit investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are working to identify two suspects seen on home security footage breaking into a home.

Two people can be seen forcibly entering a residence in the 3200 block of Sunset Avenue on Oct. 18 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Nobody was home at the time of the break-in and no property was reported stolen.

The two suspects left the residence in a gray or silver Kia Optima or similar sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.