Rios scores first MLS goal, Nashville beats DC United 1-0

D.C. United defender Frédéric Brillant (13) argues with referee Tori Penso during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Nashville SC on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Penso is the first woman to officiate a Major League Soccer match in 20 years. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored his first MLS goal on a diving header and Nashville SC beat D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in the league’s first game with a female center referee in more than 20 years.

Tori Penso directed the match as center. The last woman to it was Sandy Hunt on May 13, 2000.

Dave Romney headed a corner kick to Rios for the winner in the 70th minute. DC United played the second half of the match with 10 players after midfielder Russell Canouse was sent off for a second yellow card just before halftime.

Last month, Kathryn Nesbitt became the first woman to work an MLS title game when served as an assistant referee for the MLS Is Back Tournament Final between Orlando City SC and Portland Timbers.