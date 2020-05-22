Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies reopening after 64 days of closure

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies reopened on Friday after being closed for 64 days during the pandemic.

On a Facebook live Friday, aquarium management said on day 65, they were now reopening.

The Ripley flag was raised for the first time since the closure, then lowered to half-staff along with the Tennessee state flag and American flag in accordance with President Donald Trump’s order.

The aquarium will have modified hours from 9 a.m. to a final ticket at 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Social distancing markers are placed throughout the aquarium, and the aquarium says they have implemented enhanced sanitation routes.