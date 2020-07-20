Two aquariums in Tennessee have been named among the natoin’s best.
The Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies ranked second only to the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri in USA’s Top Ten Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
The Tennessee Aquarium was ranked fifth, just one month after reopening to the public.
Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford saying they are so grateful to their followers and fans who helped them finish strong in the contest.
“We’re so grateful to our followers and fans, who helped us finish strong in this contest,” Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford said in an announcement of the contest results. “It’s extremely gratifying to see this recognition of our team’s expertise, enthusiasm and dedication to our mission.”Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford
The Tennessee Aquarium came in ninth on the USA Today list in 2019 and seventh in 2018.
The list featured 20 facilities nominated by a panel of experts. Winners were selected by popular vote.
- CHOW WITH CHELSEA: An island inspired grilled cheese sammy
- ‘I’m not made of steel’: Navy vet recounts beating by federal officers
- Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Tennessee Aquarium named among nation’s best
- Career Center of the Southeast hosting virtual job fair this week
- Tennessee governor delays scheduled execution due to virus