River cleanup aims to protect eagle habitat

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a day to celebrate one of the most recognizable symbols of our country – the American bald eagle.

American Eagle Day is a time to recognize the eagle’s comeback and also the importance of preserving its natural habitat.

Litter has been causing a real problem for eagles in our area.

Those participating in Thursday’s cleanup of the Little Pigeon River’s west fork area were taking action to protect the natural habitat of our local feathered friends; with the cleanup organized by the American Eagle Foundation, Keep Sevier Beautiful, and other organizations.