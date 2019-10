POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A mobile home being used as a storage unit was a total loss after a Thursday night fire, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

RMF saying Thursday that its crews responded to the fire around 7:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Childress Road.

The unoccupied single-wide trailer was deemed a total loss by RMF officials.

Crews were able to protect a nearby home from the mobile home fire and no injuries were reported.