Road damage following Putnam County dam failure

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County EMS officials told News 2 there is road damage following a dam failure on Friday.

Putnam County Emergency Management Director Tyler Smith said about 20 feet of water drained out of a 17-acre lake located around Perdue Farms and that water was running toward US 70 in Monterey. Smith said the lake drained as much as it’s going to. Smith said the driveway that went across the dam was washed away, but residents do have a back way out. They are not trapped.

There is also damage to the shoulder of the road on Industrial Drive. Smith said that will require repair work over the weekend.

Smith told News 2 that all of the water drained into Calfkiller and never exceeded banks of the creeks. The National Weather Service cancelled the flash flooding warning they issued, once they saw natural streams handling it.



No property damage or injuries have been reported.



Smith said small technical equipment teams are set to work on it Saturday. Following social distancing guidelines, crews will only work in small controlled and technical teams in the debris field.