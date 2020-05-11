Road work temporarily relocating Knoxville trolly super stop on Main Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville announced a temporary change to the KAT trolley stop on Main Street.
Starting Monday, the super stop will move a block to the west in front of the Bank of America building.
After years of trolley’s stopping in the area, the street needs some repairs. Crews will be pouring new concrete this week.
KAT says it’ll take around 60 days before the ‘super stop’ can go back to where it normally is.
