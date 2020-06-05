Roadwork to close SR-347 in Hawkins County for 11 days

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing to start construction along State Route 347 in Hawkins County.

Starting Monday, June 8, SR-347 will be closed to traffic for a slope stabilization project. Work is expected to last until Friday, June 19.

Westbound traffic will be diverted at Webster Valley Road to Tunnel Hill Road.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Tunnel Hill to Webster Valley Road. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in these areas.