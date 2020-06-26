Roane County child abuse case sent to grand jury, preliminary hearings waived

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WATE) — Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray appeared in a Roane County courtroom via video Friday afternoon, waiving their preliminary hearing for charges that include child abuse, neglect, and abuse of a corpse.
In late May, the remains of two children were found on the Gray’s Roane County property; the investigation now involving five children and two counties, including Knox.
On Friday, June 26, the couple appeared via video in Roane County court, opting to waive their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases were then sent to a Roane County grand jury.
Both Michael Sr. and Shirley Gray remain in jail on their existing bonds.
In an agreement between the Grays’ attorneys and the state, transcripts of interviews between the Grays and law enforcement were turned over and considered “partial discovery,” according to the presiding judge, Terry Stevens.
The grand jury will meet in October.
