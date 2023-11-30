ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The continued efforts of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to identify human remains from cold cases have resulted in the identification of a woman whose burned body was found in Roane County in 1987.

The woman, initially classified as Jane Doe, has been identified as Betty Lou Wisley, born on December 20, 1935, originally from Clinton, Mississippi. At the time of her death, she was living in Knox County.

Betty Lou Wisley

On August 29, 1987, a passer-by found a body beside a dumper 2600 block of Highway 58 in Kingston. Forensic anthropologists determined the body to be that of a white female between the ages of 35 and 50 and that she was burned before being discarded next to the dumpster.

The discovery of Wisley’s body in 1987 raised questions that remained unanswered for decades. Forensic anthropologists determined vital details about the victim, but her identity remained elusive. Subsequent attempts, including DNA profiling by the FBI in 2009, yielded no breakthroughs.

As a part of the ongoing initiative to solve cold cases, the TBI and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office sought help from Othram Inc., a private laboratory specializing in genetic testing. In April, the scientists used forensic genetic genealogical (FGG) DNA testing to identify Betty Lou Wisley by matching the DNA to one of her relatives.

Now that her identity is known, investigators from the TBI and RCSO are shifting their focus to unraveling the circumstances surrounding Wisley’s death. They are seeking assistance from the public, urging anyone with information about Wisley or the events leading up to her death to come forward. Tips can be sent to awolff@roanesheriff.org or called at 865-717-4722.

This case emphasizes the importance of collaboration between law enforcement, forensic experts, and private labs to use advanced technologies to solve cold cases and provide answers to families seeking closure. Click here to read more about TBI’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative.