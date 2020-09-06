Roane County NAACP Mourns passing of President and Community Leader

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Branch NAACP announced the passing of the NAACP Tennessee State Vice President and President of the Roane County Branch, Joe Eskridge.

Eskridge was instrumental in bridging communities in Roane County.

Under his leadership, the Roane County NAACP and Greenwood School Foundation recently completed the restoration of the Greenwood School in Kingston. The historic schoolhouse was used until segregation ended in the 1960s. It is now a community and learning center in Kingston.

Eskridge also served as a board member of the Roane County Chamber of Commerce.