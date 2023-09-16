ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is injured after a fire in Roane County Friday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. on Old Valley Road in Harriman, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for burns. The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victims.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.