ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died and one child was injured in a “tragic accident” at a Roane County sports complex on Saturday, according to the Rockwood Police Department.

The National Weather Service stated that high, strong winds blew the roof off a dugout at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex on Chamberlain Avenue. NWS added that the roof fell on a female adult and a child.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The female adult reportedly died from her injuries, according to the NWS.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those individuals and their families,” the Rockwood Police said.

On Saturday, high winds impacted East Tennessee. The winds caused multiple fires, including in Sevier County and Knox County, and wind-related incidents.