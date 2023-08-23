KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died and another person was injured in a head-on crash along Highway 61 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A THP preliminary report states that Mary B. King, 75, and Steven J. Goodell, 51, both of Tennessee died in the crash that occurred at around 12:04 p.m. Each was the driver of the two involved vehicles.

The THP report also states that King had been driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX westbound on Highway 61 when it crossed the center line and struck Goodell’s eastbound vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger, head-on. King’s vehicle then came to an uncontrolled stop in traffic, while Goodell’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop outside of the traffic way.

King was not wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if Goodell was wearing one, according to the THP report.

A passenger in Goodell’s vehicle, a 59-year-old woman was also injured in the crash, while another passenger, a 40-year-old man was uninjured. It was unknown if these two passengers had been wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.