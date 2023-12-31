KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lotto America ticket sold in Roane County won a $3.1 million jackpot Wednesday night.

According to Tennessee Lottery officials, the lucky winner matched all five numbers with the Star Ball to win a grand prize of $3.1 million. The ticket was purchased at Rocky Top Market, 614 North Kentucky Street in Kingston.

The winning Lotto America numbers for the December 27 drawing were 3, 10, 36, 47, 52, and a star ball of 10.

The Kingston ticket was the only grand prize winner, and no other tickets were sold matching all five red balls.

The current estimated jackpot for the January 1 Lotto America drawing is $2.05 million.