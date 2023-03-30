KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An active shooter suspect is in custody, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said.

District Attorney Russell Johnson said four people, including the alleged shooter, were shot. At least one person has died. The condition of the others are not known at this time.

The suspect was shot by a law enforcement officer, Johnson said. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton identified the suspect at Brian Wilson.

The 2800 block of Roane State Highway is closed Thursday afternoon due to police activity. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said agents were requested for an officer-involved shooting at Roane State Highway near Ruritan Road.

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting in the Midtown community of Roane County.

Multiple LifeStar helicopters have been deployed.