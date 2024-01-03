EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the correct school Witter coaches at. We regret the error.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The head baseball coach at Roane County High School has been relieved of his coaching duties following investigations by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Roane County Schools.

Jacob Witter, a teacher at Rockwood High School and the head baseball coach for Roane County High School, was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct with female students. The sheriff’s office began investigating on Nov. 13, 2023. The next day, on Nov. 14, Witter was placed on administrative leave for three days without pay.

The RCSO investigation looked into several alleged incidents where Witter made female students feel uncomfortable. The students claimed that Witter made inappropriate remarks and pulled their ponytails. The incident report said that no evidence of a crime was found, but the evidence shows that there was inappropriate conduct with some female students.

Roane County Schools also investigated the allegations and determined Witter’s conduct violated the Teacher Code of Ethics. As a result, his teaching assignment was transferred to Midtown Education Center and he was relieved of his baseball coaching duties according to the school district.

Witter has been a teacher with the Roane County Schools since August 2008 when he was hired to be a social science teacher and baseball coach.