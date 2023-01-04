KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says Preston Wells has found comfort in helping others after being diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019. Recently, he decided to do something nice for Roane County inmates who had to spend the holidays behind bars.

Preston sat down and made more than 200 Christmas cards. Each one had handwritten messages of hope and faith. Afterward, RCSO Detention Facility Programs Director Maretta McNichol organized a group reading and each inmate was able to receive one of Preston’s cards.

Male inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility show off Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells to an inmate at the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Male inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility read Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Female inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility show off Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells to an inmate at the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

A group of inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility read Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Male inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility read Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells to an inmate at the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Inmate at the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility pose after receiving a Christmas card from Preston Wells.

Inmates the the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility read Christmas cards sent by Preston Wells.

Preston Wells poses with Christmas card sent to an inmate at the Roane County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

When the sheriff’s office asked him what he would like to say to the inmates or anyone struggling during the holidays, he said the following;

“Even though you feel alone, Don’t give up. The same Jesus who was born on Christmas Day knows you, loves you, and will never leave you,” said Wells.

“We are in awe of this remarkable young man’s courage and heart, and we humbly ask you to join us in celebrating Preston “PMan” Wells, an inspiring 11-year-old who refuses to let cancer defeat his spirit,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.