Car damaged after crashing into a building in Harriman on South Roane Street on April 23, 2023. (Courtesy of the Harriman Fire Department)

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into a building in Harriman on Sunday morning.

The Harriman Fire Department responded to a building on South Roane Street for a vehicle accident around 3:14 a.m. Harriman Fire said on social media that the car lost control and then crashed into the building.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital by the Roane County EMS.

“I’m very thankful for all the hard work of Captain Hickey and Shift #3. They had an extremely busy 24-hour shift,” Harriman Fire Department Chief Brad Daniels.