KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.

Detectives were looking for the couple within four counties, according to the report.

Christopher was charged with violation of probation and motor vehicle theft of over $10,000. Jacklyn was charged with theft of property of over $10,000.

“Without the cooperation of the public and the listed agencies above, these two serial car thieves would not have been apprehended. This is a prime example of Agencies pulling resources together and working as one, to make this arrest as quick and safe as possible,” Chief Deputy Tim Hawn said.

The Walkers are currently held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and will result in multiple jurisdictions having several felony charges on the Walkers, according to the report.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the United States Marshalls Office, Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the Sheriff’s Office from Monroe, McMinn, Meigs, Loudon and Sweetwater City Police Department.