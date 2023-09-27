KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending for a Texas driver after a multivehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 40 in Roane County, which resulted in lane closures and the response of the UT LIFESTAR air ambulance.

According to an initial crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 25 on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 344 near Rockwood.

The report states that the driver of an Audi Q7, a 42-year-old Texas woman, was driving along the interstate when the vehicle went off the left side of the road into a ditch, then re-entered and traveled across both lanes before striking a guardrail on the right side of the roadway. The Audi then flipped onto its side and slid. The second involved vehicle, a Nissan Versa driven by a 62-year-old Tennessee woman, then struck the undercarriage of the Audi before leaving the roadway and going down an embankment.

The Nissan then rolled down the embankment onto its top before coming to an uncontrolled rest into the wood line. The Audi came to an uncontrolled rest on the interstate.

The Tennessee woman, who was driving the Nissan, as well as her 26-year-old female passenger, had been wearing their seat belts and were injured in the crash. The Texas woman, who was driving the Audi, was also injured but was not wearing a seat belt.

UT LIFESTAR Aeromedical Services, which serves all of East Tennessee, responded to the scene and reportedly landed on the interstate. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi stated in a social media post on Monday night that the incident closed I-40 East near mile marker 344 due to the crash and the helicopter landing. The lanes later reopened after the scene was cleared.

The conditions of the three women were unknown as of Wednesday morning.