KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Two dogs died after a fire damaged a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.

Kingston Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1:24 p.m. on the 800 block of Lakewood Road. Harriman Fire Department also worked to put out the fire.

According to Kingston Fire Chief Willie Gordon, the home has suffered extensive damage. He added that the fire was accidental during a cooking incident.

The residents in the home were able to escape the fire. However, two dogs died reportedly at the scene.