HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.

Amy Hicks, 47, of Oliver Springs was cycling in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a Nissan Altima. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states she has been pronounced dead.

The THP report states that charges against the driver of the Altima are pending. It also shows that the driver left the scene of the crash and returned later.

THP said the driver was traveling north when Hicks, who was also traveling north, was struck.