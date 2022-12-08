HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Dental hygiene students at Roane State have spent the last semester helping those in the community.

According to the community college, students have used their skills to offer two free dental clinics and participate in a 5K run/walk for Parkinson’s. The students’ participation was a tribute to Linda Evans-Pollard, the mother of dental hygiene program director Melinda Gill, who has Parkinson’s disease. Twenty-eight students, family and friends participated in the October event.

“I was truly touched by their kindness and love shown towards my mother and this truly worthy cause,” Gill said.

The first- and second-year dental hygiene students at Roane State who participated in the second free dental clinic in the community college’s Coffey/McNally Building in Oak Ridge are pictured, along with dentist Dr. Jay Hollingsworth and five graduates of the program who served as mentors. The mentors are in black scrubs. (Photo via Roane State)

Shown are first-year dental hygiene students who participated in the 5K Run/Walk for Parkinson’s. Front row, from left: Kristen Dume, Linda Lange and Jessica Blalock. Second row: Katie Wells, Monicka Maghanoy, and Samantha Ezell. (Photo via Roane State)

During a free clinic held in October, students offered care to 12 patients from six counties, including Dade County, Georgia. According to Roane State, other patients came from Anderson, Blount, Cumberland, Knox and Roane counties. Students performed services including cleanings, eight exams, 16 extractions and 13 dental x-rays.

Dr. Jay Hollingsworth donated his time and skills to assist the program along with hygienists Brittany Roybal, Cristina Graham, Janna Gentry, Crystal Greene and Mindy Willocks.

The next free clinic will be held on February 19, 2023 and Gill said additional details will be released closer to the event. For more information on Roane State’s Dental Hygiene Program, including a summary of clinic offerings, visit roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.