ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver of a tractor-trailer died Friday after hitting an embankment in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

In the report, the tractor-trailer failed to stay in the lane of I-40 East and went off the road. The tractor-trailer attempted to reenter the road, crossed over both lanes and hit a rock embankment.

There was a 2014 Lexus who tried to swerve to avoid the tractor-trailer, however, the car still hit the semi.

The Lexus stopped against the rock embankment.

According to the report, the driver of the tractor-trailer died from his injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

THP investigated the fatal crash.