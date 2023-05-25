KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man running from the courthouse didn’t make it far thanks to Roane County deputies and a state-of-the-art drone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The social media post from Roane County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph T. Waldo was appearing in court when he realized he might have outstanding warrants and decided to “make a break for it.”

Chief Deputy Tim Hawn noticed a man who was quickly walking away from the courthouse, the sheriff’s office said. According to the post, the man began running a few steps later. After checking with dispatch and courtroom security to confirm the man’s identity, deputies and Kingston Police officers responded and set up a perimeter, RCSO said.

The post says RCSO’s Drone Pilot Michael Murphy launched “SHADOW,” a state-of-the-art drone with HD and Forward-Looking InfraRed capabilities. Murphy was quickly able to locate someone who appeared to be laying down in high grass near a wood pile behind a Kingston business and alerted officers, RCSO said.

A photo from the drone, SHADOW, showing officers surrounding someone who appears to be laying on the ground. (Roane County Sheriff’s Office.)

Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy Woody Clower escorting Joseph T. Waldo back to court. (Roane County Sheriff’s Office.)

RCSO Deputy Michael Murphy with drone “SHADOW” (Roane County Sheriff’s Office.)

RCSO Drone “SHADOW” (Roane County Sheriff’s Office.)

“Deputies and KPD officers closed in on the location, and Joseph T. Waldo was taken into custody without incident. Unable to outrun the radio and a coordinated effort from law enforcement, Mr. Waldo decided to hide, but could not escape his “shadow”.”

RCSO added they were thankful to the Kingston Police Department for their assistance.