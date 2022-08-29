KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A disbarred attorney from Roane County has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old and communication with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old.

Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in federal prison on child exploitation charges. He will also be ordered to pay a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution.

The disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender was found to have engaged in sexually explicit communications with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was actually an undercover officer. Booher had arranged to meet the minor in person when he was arrested by law enforcement.

The jury also convicted him of charges pertaining to sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl from 2012 to 2013.

“The lengthy sentence given by the Judge displays the gravity of crimes committed against children and the punishments those who commit them will face,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Booher was disbarred in 2015 after he was convicted of statutory rape.

The lead agency in this investigation was the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Harriman Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Correction, and U.S. Secret Service – all assisted with the investigation.