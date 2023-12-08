HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — It is rare that one can earn a nickname that becomes synonymous with an entire region of people, but that’s exactly what Roane County native Preston Wells did during his fight against leukemia.

After going through treatment for four years, Wells died on Friday morning surrounded by his family.

“It rips your heart out at first and it’s so hard to know that your baby’s gone,” his father Randy Wells said.

Wells’ cancer had gone into remission but eventually came back stronger, leading to grueling rounds of treatment in recent months.

“He suffered so bad for four years with this leukemia and I just thank God that he finally sent his angels to take him,” Randy said.

Known as “P Man” by his friends, family and community, Wells faced cancer with an unbreakable spirit and was always looking to give back. He once sent more than 200 handwritten Christmas cards to inmates in the Roane County Jail.

It is that legacy of giving that Randy said that he wants people to remember most.

“Take time to just be kind to somebody. You know, if you’ve got a senior neighbor in your neighborhood, go rake their leaves for them,” Randy said. “Ask them if they’ve got something to eat, do something kind for somebody. It don’t have to be to somebody that can give you something back.”

Randy also encouraged others to follow his son’s example.

“That feeling in your heart from doing something for somebody else, that’s more than money can buy for you,” Randy said.

Celebrities such as musical superstar Jelly Roll and several WWE icons such as Bianca Belair reached out to give their condolences. Jelly Roll was also Preston’s guest of honor at the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game.

“He was my teacher, he really was my teacher,” Randy said. “He taught me about life and about giving and he was a cool kid.”

If Randy could speak to his son now, he said that he would have one simple message.

“I would say P Man, I’m very proud of you buddy,” Randy said. “And we said it every day to him, and that I was. That I still am, I always will be. I love P Man.”

A public funeral service will be held for Wells on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. at Harriman High School.