HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Recovering from a traumatic experience looks different for everyone, but one Roane County group is using their situation to help others.

Rocky King was one of three people shot by a suspect at the Midtown Auto Body near Harriman back in March. One other victim was injured, and another person died.

“Roane County has absolutely stepped up and this is a good way for me to give back to the community,” Rocky King said.

Law enforcement has called the incident “an ongoing domestic dispute with the family,” which is still being investigated by the TBI.

“My recovery was absolutely one of the miracles that happened. I walked out of ICU 30 hours later,.” Rocky said. “I was down for maybe a week until I was back at work. But the good lord has helped me roll right on through.”

Now, King is using his testimony to help others.

Along with several others, King has started the KTG Foundation, to help those who have dealt with domestic violence and autism.

“K is for the King family because this affects our family greatly. The T is for our co-founder, Tim. He was the one that talked to us about starting this and he was the driving force to get us started,” said Jennifer King. “G is for God. Everything’s built on God and that’s why we wanted to make sure we had that in there.”

“We have an 18-year-old autistic son,” Jennifer said. “What we want to do is use our life experiences to help educate, advocate, and give inclusivity for others in our community that need that help.”

Jennifer and Rocky said it was actually one of Rocky’s Employees, Tim Menges, who came up with the idea.

“I’m just super excited about getting everything started with the foundation,” Menges said. “I came into Rocky’s life about three years ago and he’s just been super great to me, and I just want to be able to return the favor and help the community and Rocky.”

Rocky said this is his way to give back to his community which has supported him through the ups and downs in his own life.

“The good lord has put something upon me, and I can’t wait to see what it is,” he said. “We are just letting him guide us in what we need to do.”

The group is already working on its first event which will be an all-inclusive, sensory-friendly trunk or treat in October.

They also plan to hold seminars to help people understand and cope with both autism and domestic violence-related issues.

You can follow KTG Foundation for the latest updates on upcoming events here.

A portion of sales at Midtown Auto Body and Jennifer’s Printing Company are also going to the foundation at this time.