HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee church is dealing with an unusual problem. More than half of the parking area at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman is filled with pallets and pallets of cleaning supplies.

Pastor Elroy Wilson said the church gives away between 160-180 boxes of food every other month to people in that community. Several times, people have requested adding hand sanitizer and wipes to the boxes. So when Wilson was offered a truck full of supplies for free, he jumped on it, not knowing how many boxes the church would end up with.

“Sometimes you bite off more than you chew. When you pray, you got to specify with God because sometimes he gives you what you ask for,” said Wilson.

Instead of the single tractor-trailer load that Wilson was expecting, two tractor-trailers of sanitizer were donated. The first came on July 6 and the second came on July 2. Roane County inmates and people from the Post 232 of the American Legion helped unload the pallets from the trucks.

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Hundreds of boxes of hand sanitizer donated to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (WATE)

While Wilson plans to include some of the supplies in future food distribution events, he’s calling on East Tennesseans to put the rest of these free supplies to good use so they don’t go to waste in their parking lot.

“We’re not saying you’re limited on the quantity, it’s only your imagination that your limited to,” Wilson said. “You can take what you need, take what you use, just take it.”

The church is also hosting a memorial event this Saturday and is hoping to get its parking area cleared of these hundreds of boxes before then.

“Everybody got to help everybody. You know we living in a time when we need one another. Like I said I got plenty, you could wash your cars, your car parts. If you see it on TV it’s $29.95 and I’m giving it away for free,” said Wilson.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist is located at 244 Roddy Lane in Harriman. So if you have a need for sanitizer, come and get it. Wilson just asks that you leave the products in the boxes and try not to leave a mess behind.