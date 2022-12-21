HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – This is the giving season and one Harriman business made sure it gave to the people who needed it most.

We are less than a week away from Christmas and at Unstoppable Motors in Harriman, Christmas came early for two customers.

“It kind of bothered me a little bit cause of her situation,” Unstoppable Auto owner Mark Hartsell said. “It wasn’t somebody that just wanted a car. It was somebody who really needed a car.”

Hartsell is in the business of selling cars, but today was a little bit different. When he discovered a customer was in a tough spot, he knew he could do something. He gifted Patricia Ledford a car.

“Well, I thought I was coming down getting a car and I really did get a car but Unstoppable Auto gave it to me,” Ledford said. “Roane County also helped to get us some food for us for Christmas and it’s just unbelievable right now.”

Not only did Patricia get a car, but someone else in the community donated groceries for her family and the goal for this local dealer is to give back.

I just feel like it is very important to give back to people, and I fell like it is important that we put a dent in the communities poverty level,” Hartsell said. “We are doing anything we can do to make the community more successful.”

Excitement and disbelief were just a couple of things going through Patricia’s mind.

“That it’s not really happening. It was awesome, I really appreciate it,” Ledford said. “Like they’ve said before this was a God thing. I really think God blessed me.”

Another customer has been without heat for a few days and Hartsell and his team hear about this and pitched in to get her a good space heater to keep her warm throughout the rest of the winter.