HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A young East Tennessean who fought cancer for four years was laid to rest on Wednesday, attracting a large crowd to Harriman High School in Roane County to pay their respects.

Affectionately known as “P-Man,” Preston Wells died last Friday after a four-year battle with leukemia. Those attending his funeral said that it is not his passing, but his kind and giving nature, that they will remember.

Wells was a lifelong football fan who faced stage 4 cancer with courage and an unbreakable spirit. His father Randy, while sad, is relieved that his son is no longer in pain.

“I would love to keep him. I wanted to see him have kids and see his kids play ball,” Randy said. “Just the dream that every parent has, but I know that P-Man hurt so much.”

“In the last year or two, P-Man wanted to be home with the lord,” Randy Wells said. “So, I’m just so glad that he’s not in anymore pain.”

It is that feeling that has allowed him to stay strong despite the circumstances.

“I think it’s just my love for him and knowing that finally, he’s at peace,” Randy said. “He’s at peace now.”

Preston’s cousin Colton Ruehle, who is writing a song in his memory, said that it was Wells’ spirit of giving that he will remember and wishes he could have just one more moment with one of his best friends.

“He was nothing but nice to everybody, kind, sweet, everything. He was even nice to me and my mom, he didn’t judge nobody,” Ruehle said. “He was always upfront and just truthful. I mean, he was a good little dude and I miss him.”

Randy echoed that sentiment and hopes his son’s legacy will inspire those in the region to give back no matter the circumstance.

“Every day I think ‘wow, P-Man showed me that, P-Man taught me that.’ It’s so cool, it really is,” Randy said. “We could learn a lot from these kids if we listen.”