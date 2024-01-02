HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A single mother and her infant daughter who suffers from a rare medical condition were left with next to nothing after their Harriman home and belongings were destroyed in a fire.

Raven Hammons was visiting with friends on December 28th, when she received a phone call.

“It was our neighbors they were like, ‘hey your camper is on fire,'” Hammons said. “I immediately got in my car, got on the interstate, rushed down here, as soon as I hit the highway all I see was smoke and fire.”

The home reduced to ashes, with seemingly nothing salvageable.

“We lost all of my baby’s, all of the toys she got, all of her new clothes,” Hammons said.

Hammons told us the only clothes she has left are the ones she was wearing that day.

“We live in a camper, it’s all going to burn up,” Hammons said. “All I could think about was my daughter and all her first things.”

Hammons’ seven-month-old daughter was born with liver failure and a rare deficiency called Urea Cycle Disorder, which causes a buildup of ammonia in the blood that can be life-threatening. The medicine she needs was ruined in the fire.

“It is a specialty formula that is delivered to our house, I have spoke to them, thank goodness,” Hammons said. “I’m an overpacker and I did have an extra formula in her bag, but we are running low on that.”

Hammons said us Red Cross helped check them into a hotel until Thursday.

“This did happen and it is awful,” Hammons said. “It didn’t bring me down. It’s only making me stronger. I have to be strong for my daughter.”

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as possible arson. Hammons has also started an online fundraiser to help pay for clothing and formula.