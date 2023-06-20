KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Lanes have reopened near Kingston after a multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 near U.S. Highway 27 and Emory Gap. The Tuesday morning crash had shut down the lanes temporarily, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted an update at 10:46 a.m. that the lanes reopened following the earlier crash that involved multiple commercial vehicles.

One of those involved vehicles appeared to have been hauling cases of watermelon fruit.

(Photo via Tennessee Department of Transportation)

(Photo via Tennessee Department of Transportation)

(Photo via Tennessee Highway Patrol))

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Map indicates the crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. near mile marker 348. Westbound lanes were closed for a few hours.

Troopers were at the scene before 9 a.m., with THP Knoxville tweeting about the crash at 8:42 a.m.

“Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene, working diligently to investigate and reopen the road,” THP Knoxville stated in its tweet. “Stay patient and follow their instructions for a safer commute.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.