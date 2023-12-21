KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small East Tennessee church with just a few dozen members is providing Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 children around the world.

Talk to Pastor Rodney Burnette of Impact Church of Kingston and he’ll tell you it’s the power of prayer.

Every year since 2015, the church has been filling shoeboxes with all kinds of gifts as part of the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program.

Church administrative assistant Carol Hosmer, one of the women working to fill the boxes, showed us how each box is prayed over before and after it’s filled.

“Help me as I pack these boxes, Lord Jesus,” Hosmer prayed, “that everything that I put in will be exactly what the girl has wished for and hoped for. In Your name, I pray, Amen.”

A pad of paper, a coloring book and crayons are just some of the items going into the box Hosmer prayed over. It’s a Christmas box for a little girl between the ages of two and four who lives in another part of the world.

Hosmer and the group of women from Impact Church have managed to pack more than 3,000 Christmas boxes this holiday season. That’s nothing short of a miracle considering the church has an average of only 35 members.

“It takes about $25 in product in the toys and everything we buy to put in the boxes,” Burnette told us, “then it takes an extra $10 to ship the box, so with the 3,000 boxes, we’ve had to raise $30,000 in order to ship them. ”

We asked, “How did you do it?”

Burnette replied, “God did it. God did it. He provided everything and to Him be the glory for it all.”

It’s all word of mouth. Donations pour in from all over the country.

“It’s like Christmas going to the mailbox because you never know if there’s going to be a check in there and then number two, how much the check will be for,” Burnette said.

The church keeps a quilt showing a map of where the boxes go, from South America to Africa.

They don’t get to see the children’s faces, but they hear many heartwrenching stories.

“One of the children in Africa got a box. It had nothing but socks in it and the lady handing out the boxes saw the little child crying over the box of socks. She went to him and said, ‘Honey, let me get a different box. Let me get a box with some toys and stuff in it.’ The child wouldn’t give up the box. He said,’ No, this is mine.” He pulled up his sleeve and he had burns all over both arms. He said, ‘Now I’ve got bandages for my arms’,” Burnette told us.

After each box is filled, it’s prayed over again. Then other church members come in and gather the boxes. They’re loaded up on a truck and sent to Hickory, North Carolina where each box will be checked over and sent to children just in time for Christmas, thanks to a small East Tennessee church that believes in miracles.

The Christmas boxes were shipped out by November 30 this year so that they would be in the hands of kids by Christmas.

After a short break following the holidays, the church will start collecting donations for next year’s Christmas boxes. Their goal is to fill 3500 for 2024.



If you’d like to help, you can donate any time to:

Impact Church

P.O. Box 1057

Kingston, TN

37763