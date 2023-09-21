KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kingston man received a 17-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

The Eastern District of Tennessee’s U.S. Attorney’s Office released on Thursday that 39-year-old Philip George Turner, currently of Kingston was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He will also be on supervised probation for 20 years after his release.

In May 2022, local law enforcement received a tip from an undercover officer that Turner was distributing child pornography on an internet website.

The FBI was also involved, investigating a tip that asserted that Turner uploaded 120 files of child pornography, containing sill images and videos, the DOJ said.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement learned that Turner was on parole for convictions from Illinois, the release said.

A search warrant was served at Turner’s home in June 2022, where law enforcement found multiple firearms lying about the residence that Turner admitted he was going to attempt to sell. During the search, the release said five pistols, ammunition, and child pornography were seized.