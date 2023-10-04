LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of manufacturing jobs are coming to East Tennessee following the news that Malibu Boats will invest millions to grow their operations in Roane County.

The company announced Monday it will invest $75 million and create 770 jobs over the next five years. It is the largest jobs announcement in Roane County history, according to County Executive Wade Creswell.

Malibu Boats will locate some of its Cobalt boat brand production operations to an existing facility in the Roane Regional Business and Technology Park. Production and hiring are anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“It is exciting to welcome Malibu Boats, an international brand with a strong regional presence, to Roane County. Malibu Boats creates the ultimate on-the-water lifestyle, which is a perfect match for Roane County with almost 700 miles of shoreline on Watts Bar Lake. We are proud to welcome Malibu Boats, the largest jobs announcement in Roane County history, to our community and realize this project would not be possible without the hard work from the Roane Alliance and Roane County Industrial Development Board.” Roane County Executive Wade Creswell

The new location will be the company’s second plant outside of its headquarters in Loudon, Tennessee. Malibu Boats was founded in 1982 and is one of the largest employers in East Tennessee.

“High quality manufacturing jobs are the pathway to the middle class for many of our citizens,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “I am grateful to see Malibu Boats expand in our region and provide the kind of economic growth that can change lives in our state.”