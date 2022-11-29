KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man with three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication for a 2020 incident that left two people dead according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Johnson said on Tuesday that Clinton Arley Campbell entered the guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 30 years. The crash that Campbell was charged for happened on August 8, 2020, when he struck the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that two people were riding east on Interstate 40.

Clinton Arley Campbell (District Attorney General Russell Johnson)

The crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle slowed down in the right lane, preparing to stop on the shoulder to deliver fuel to another motorcyclist who had run out of gas, according to Johnson.

As the motorcycle was pulling onto the shoulder, Campbell’s 2019 Dodge Charger struck the motorcycle from behind, ejecting both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle. Johnson said that the Dodge rotated clockwise and overturned on its top, and both the Dodge and Harley Davidson continued east for approximately 560 feet.

The driver of the motorcycle, William Edward Daniels, and the passenger, Sylvia Danielle Lane, died at the scene because of injuries from the crash, according to the District Attorney General.

An officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol used a retrieval of the Bosh Crash Data Retrieval tool from the Dodge which estimated that Campbell was driving 88 mph just before the crash, Johnson said. THP used a consensual blood draw and a blood draw directed by a warrant, which the District Attorney General said found that Campbell had a combination of Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Diazepam, Marijuana, and other controlled substances in his system.

According to the District Attorney General, Campbell had three prior convictions for driving under the influence in Tennessee, as well as multiple felony drug and theft charges, which allowed prosecutors to seek an enhanced sentence for the case. Campbell will serve 30 years and be eligible for parole after 18 years, although that does not mean he will be released, Johnson said.

“Two family members were able to address the court after Mr. Campbell entered his guilty plea. Junifer Allen, the mother of Sylvia Lane, said that Sylvia ‘…was like a magnet. People were just drawn to her, and everyone wanted to be her friend.’ Harvey Daniels & Julie Hulsey, the brother and mother of William read out each of his kids’ names at the sentencing hearing. Harvey said, ‘I say his kids’ names so you know what you have taken from them,'” Johnson said.