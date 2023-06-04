KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash on I-40 near Kingston Sunday required multiple Lifestars and shut down traffic according to Roane County Emergency Services and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Around 1 p.m., Roane County Emergency Services posted on Facebook saying that I-40 East Bound was shut down near mile marker 358 because of a crash. A little later, the organization updated and said both lanes of the highway were shut down for “multiple Lifestars and emergency personnel.”

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi also tweeted about the crash, saying it was a multivehicle crash and that traffic was diverted at Exit 356.

Around 1:45 p.m., emergency services said both directions of traffic were reopening, but they asked drivers to remain cautious in the area because emergency personnel were still working to clean debris.