ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Last Thursday, crews were fighting wildlife at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.

Courtesy of TDOT

Courtesy of TDOT

Now, a wildfire on I-40 at mile marker 343 is burning 75 acres. According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the wildfires were planned. The Tennessee Division of Forestry shows that the fire is only 50 percent contained.

Thursday’s Rockwood Mountain fire spread around 9 a.m. Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters said the wildfires were happening due to dry conditions and high winds. Fire seasons are usually during the fall and spring.

There was also a wildfire caused by debris burning in Sevier County that was extinguished Monday. The fire burned about 177 acres. Campbell County’s wildfire near Duff spread to over 250 acres when it was originally five acres.

Part of “The Dragon,” also known as U.S. Highway 129, was shut down over the weekend due to a motorcycle crash that caused a fire.

Editor’s Note: The story was updated to add that the wildfires were “planned.”