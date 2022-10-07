ROANE CO., Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a car traveling the wrong way on I-40 and hitting another car head-on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.

The accident in Roane County, near Kingston, occurred around 15 minutes after midnight Friday, the THP Preliminary Report says. Eric White, 59, of Harriman, was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Sonic eastbound on the westbound lanes of the highway when he struck a 2017 Subaru Crosstek head-on around mile marker 351.

The Crosstek overturned and came to a stop on the outside shoulder of the highway, while White’s vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder.

According to the preliminary report, White died as a result of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was injured, but the report does not list the extent of his injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.