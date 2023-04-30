KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An outdoor daytime family entertainment-oriented Tennessee Pirate Fest is inviting everyone in East Tennessee for a day in the age of piracy.

“Get Yer Pirate On! with famous British privateer, Sir Captain Henry Morgan, in Port Royal, Jamaica, circa 1674. As the new Lieutenant Governor of Jamaica, Captain Morgan is throwing a festival to celebrate his daughter’s 20th birthday. All are invited—pirates, socialites, supernaturals, and even Spaniards. Captain Morgan had sacked Panama—a Spanish colony—and sent the gold to Britain after the war with Spain was over. Was Captain Morgan a privateer or pirate? Are revenge and love involved? Come and find out!” said Lars Paulson, GM.

The festival will be held on May 20-21, 27-29 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. including Memorial Day at the Tennessee Fair site on 550 Fiske Road in Harriman, which is about 30 miles from Turkey Creek.

The public is encouraged to dress in pirate costumes.

Professional touring and local talent will be on stage with sword-fighting demonstrations and sparring games by the Society of Creative Anachronism, comedy sword-fighting shows by The Renaissance Men and pirate music by Loch Morr.

Returning to the stage will be interactive danger shows by The Flaming Ginger, slapstick Punch and Judy puppet shows by Professor Brent DeWitt and music by The CrossJacks, Kris Colt the Black Rose, PanEZZ Steel Drum, Bravura Music Academy and Timothy Russell.

Anyone can have the opportunity to be a pirate in Pirate School or join a pirate crew by performing talent on stage in the Gong Show.

Other free games and activities will include Pirate Olympics, the mid-day parade, folk dancing, speed courting, corn hole, giant chess and steel drum. There will also be pay-to-play activities like ax e-throwing, sparring and taking photos with a mermaid or Captain Redbear and his pyRAT.

Merchants of Port Royal will be selling their custom wares such as period customers, leather goods, chain maille, drinking horns, bath and body items, gaming accessories, wooden wares, face-painting and unique jewelry.

A variety of food will be available, including turkey legs, BBQ, brats, grilled chicken wraps and salads, sandwiches, shaved ice and funnel cake. Beverages will also be available, including water, soda, sweet tea, fresh lemonade and beer.

Free parking will be provided in the rough-cut fields and handicapped parking is available, according to the news release.

Entrance tickets can be purchased online now by clicking here. Tickets will also be available for purchase on festival days at the ticket house. Entrance ticket prices are $20 for ages 13 and over, $10 for ages 5-12 and admission is free for ages 4 and under.

For more information, visit TNPirateFest.com.