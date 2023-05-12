KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on the future of the Kingston Fossil Plant site.

The TVA released on Friday that it wants public input on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement which has options for the Kingston Fossil Plant’s retirement, demolition and replacement. Between May 19 and July 3, the public can comment on issues, questions and concerns related to the proposed project, TVA says.

According to the TVA, it has been looking into the end of live evaluations of its coal fleet to inform-long term planning since 2019.

The document is over 1,500 pages and explains the evaluated environmental and social effects that would happen if the TVA retired and demolished the nine coal fired units at the Kingston Fossil Plant. On page 3, TVA says the proposed replacement generation alternatives would be either:

A natural gas plant with battery storage and solar generation located on the Kingston site

Solar and energy storage facilities at alternate locations primarily in East Tennessee.

No action

If the Kingston Fossil Plant is retired, both of the alternatives would provide at least 1,500 MW of generating capacity for commercial operation by the end of 2027, TVA says. Under the no action alternative, the TVA says it would not retire the units and they would need additional repairs, maintenance, and upgrades to continue being reliable.

TVA said a decision will not be made without the public’s input and the completion of the environmental review process, which is planned for early 2024.

To read the full Draft Environmental Impact Statement, click here.

The TVA will also be holding a virtual public meeting as well as two in-person open houses to discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and provide an opportunity for people to ask questions or share concerns. The open house will be Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time. TVA asks those planning to attend to register at www.tva.com/nepa.

The in-person open houses are scheduled for

Tuesday, June 13 , 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern

Rockwood High School

512 W Rockwood St, Rockwood, Tenn.

, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern Rockwood High School 512 W Rockwood St, Rockwood, Tenn. Wednesday, June 14, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Eastern

Kingston Community Center

201 Patton Ferry Rd, Kingston, Tenn.

If you would like to give feedback on the plan, you can submit your comments online, email, or mailed to Chevales Williams, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C-C, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The TVA adds that comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection.