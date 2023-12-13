KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The United States Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle near Kingston, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The TWRA announced Wednesday that the Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of the eagle near Watts Bar Lake in the Blue Springs Marina area of Kingston.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting the eagle.

Anyone with information concerning the eagle is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement in Tennessee at 615-736-5532 or the TWRA Region 3 Office at 931-484-9571 or complete the FWS Tips form at https://www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips

Bald eagles are protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Those who violate the law criminal penalties of up to $100,000 and/or one year in prison, the TWRA said.